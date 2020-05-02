UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Sports Minister Hopes For Fair Verdict Of CAS On RUSADA-WADA Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 10:30 AM

Russian Sports Minister Hopes for Fair Verdict of CAS on RUSADA-WADA Dispute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Russia hopes for a fair verdict of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on the dispute between the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told Sputnik in an interview.

In December, WADA labeled RUSADA as non-compliant with the world anti-doping code and suspended Russian athletes for four years from competing in major international competitions under the national flag, along with imposing a range of other restrictions, over the agency's alleged manipulations with the data of the national anti-doping laboratory in Moscow.

"I look forward to a fair decision from CAS.

Especially in the current situation when people have a double responsibility for making decisions because the fate of world sports and the whole Olympic movement depends on that. Russia is a very important partner of the international Olympic movement. I hope for an objective opinion of the judges and a fair decision," Matytsin said.

"Certainly, we hope that the country will compete under the [national] flag, that our athletes will compete while wearing national uniforms, and our anthem will be played. At the same time, whatever decision is made, we must be prepared to react adequately to these decisions," he added.

