Russian Sports Minister Says WADA Non-Compliance Recommendation Has Preliminary Status

Sat 23rd November 2019 | 05:31 PM

The recommendation of the Compliance Review Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to strip the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) of its compliance status is a preliminary one, and the final decision will be made by WADA's Executive Committee on December 9, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The recommendation of the Compliance Review Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to strip the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) of its compliance status is a preliminary one, and the final decision will be made by WADA's Executive Committee on December 9, Russian sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Saturday.

"On December 9, there will be [a meeting of WADA's] Executive Committee. All this information is preliminary, on [December] 9, there will be the main recommendation," Kolobkov told journalists.

When asked if the ministry expected that the executive committee would deliver a similar recommendation, he offered to wait until December 9.

