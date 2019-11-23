Russian Sports Minister Says WADA Non-Compliance Recommendation Has Preliminary Status

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The recommendation of the Compliance Review Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to strip the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) of its compliance status is a preliminary one, and the final decision will be made by WADA's Executive Committee on December 9, Russian sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Saturday.

"On December 9, there will be [a meeting of WADA's] Executive Committee. All this information is preliminary, on [December] 9, there will be the main recommendation," Kolobkov told journalists.

When asked if the ministry expected that the executive committee would deliver a similar recommendation, he offered to wait until December 9.