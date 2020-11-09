UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Sputnik V Covid Vaccine More Than 90% Effective - Health Ministry Expert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 08:48 PM

Russian Sputnik V Covid Vaccine More Than 90% Effective - Health Ministry Expert

Clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine showed a success rate of more than 90 percent, head of the national therapeutical research center, Oksana Drapkina, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine showed a success rate of more than 90 percent, head of the national therapeutical research center, Oksana Drapkina, said Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Pfizer and BioNTech said that their vaccine was more than 90 percent effective.

"The Russian Helath Ministry has tasked us with monitoring the efficacy of Sputnik V vaccine among people who were vaccinated as part of a wider trial. Our data indicates that it is also more than 90 percent effective. One more effective vaccine is good news for everyone," Drapkina told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

New local bodies system of Punjab top priority of ..

2 minutes ago

UN Palestinian Refugee Agency Has No Money to Pay ..

2 minutes ago

Armenian Prime Minister Says Fighting for Shushi i ..

2 minutes ago

SCO Heads of combating drug trafficking meeting he ..

5 minutes ago

Hanif Gohar declared winner on FPCCI's SVP seat

5 minutes ago

"One Window Operation" bill to be passed in next N ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.