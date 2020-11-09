Russian Sputnik V Covid Vaccine More Than 90% Effective - Health Ministry Expert

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine showed a success rate of more than 90 percent, head of the national therapeutical research center, Oksana Drapkina, said Monday

Earlier on Monday, Pfizer and BioNTech said that their vaccine was more than 90 percent effective.

"The Russian Helath Ministry has tasked us with monitoring the efficacy of Sputnik V vaccine among people who were vaccinated as part of a wider trial. Our data indicates that it is also more than 90 percent effective. One more effective vaccine is good news for everyone," Drapkina told reporters.