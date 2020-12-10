Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Against Covid Can Be Used by People With Allergies - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russia's vaccine against the coronavirus, Sputnik V, can be used by people with allergies as long as they are not in an acute stage, the head of the research center that developed the vaccine, Alexander Gintzburg said Thursday.

"People with allergies can be vaccinated with Sputnik V. The only thing is, it should not be when the allergy is in an acute stage," Gintzburg said, as aired by Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

People with allergies should do blood tests for Immunoglobulin E and C-reactive protein ” if they are within norm, vaccination should not be a problem, Gintzburg said.

Meanwhile, Pfizer's vaccine contains RNA, which may be dangerous to people who suffer from some kind of allergies, the scientist said. Human body has a system of interferons, signaling proteins, that react strongly to foreign RNA, which could create complications for people with allergies who have enhanced immune response, Gintzburg explained.