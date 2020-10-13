UrduPoint.com
Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Requires Gamaleya's Approval Regardless Of Production Site

Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Requires Gamaleya's Approval Regardless of Production Site

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The Russian Sputnik V vaccine requires the approval of Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology before its distribution, regardless of the production site, Alexander Gintsburg, the Gamaleya's head, said on Tuesday.

The production of Sputnik V is funded by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and is carried out by its portfolio companies. RDIF also plans to start mass production in other countries in partnership with local sovereign wealth funds, including India, South Korea and Brazil, as well as Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Cuba.

"Regardless of which site this vaccine will be produced at ... it needs the approval of the Gamaleya Institute," Gintsburg said at an online international conference, dubbed Pandemic 2020.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register the vaccine against COVID-19, created by the Gamaleya Institute. Phase 3 clinical trials were launched in Moscow on September 7. A total of 40,000 volunteers are due to take part in the tests and as many as 10,000 of them will receive a placebo.

