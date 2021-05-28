UrduPoint.com
Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Shows Best Safety Profile in Serbia's Vaccination Campaign- RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 demonstrated the highest safety profile of all coronavirus vaccines used in Serbia, the Russian Direct Investment Fund announced on Friday.

"The latest official vaccination data in Serbia confirms Sputnik V Russian coronavirus vaccine to be the safest among COVID vaccines included in country's national portfolio. The data confirms that Sputnik V demonstrates the highest safety profile: No vaccination-related serious adverse events registered; No vaccination-related deaths reported; No cerebral vein thrombosis cases after vaccination observed," RDIF said in a press release.

According to RDIF, Sputnik V made Serbia Europe's leader in vaccination against COVID-19, as 28 percent of the Serbian population were already fully vaccinated, compared to 14 percent in Europe on average.

In addition, Serbia's daily average infection rate reduced 12 times compared to the peak rate in late March, and its current infection rate is lower than in Europe on average.

"High safety profile of Sputnik V has been once again confirmed while inclusion into Serbia's vaccine portfolio enabled the country to become the European leader in vaccination against COVID. We appreciate the partnership with Serbia and stand ready to provide other countries with Sputnik V to help people feel safe again," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said, as quoted in the press release.

Serbian Minister of Innovations and Technological Development Nenad Popovic expressed gratitude to Russia for delivering vaccines and for providing Serbia the chance to become the first Southern European country to start local Sputnik V production.

