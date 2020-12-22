UrduPoint.com
Russian Sputnik V Vaccine To Come To Argentina December 24 - Authority

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 08:36 PM

Russian Sputnik V Vaccine to Come to Argentina December 24 - Authority

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 will arrive in Argentina on December 24, a day later than initially planned, the representative of the Aerolineas Argentinas flag carrier told Sputnik

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 will arrive in Argentina on December 24, a day later than initially planned, the representative of the Aerolineas Argentinas flag carrier told Sputnik.

The Argentinian plane was previously scheduled to head out to get the vaccine on December 22 and return on December 23.

"The time has changed, the departure will be at 7:30 p.m. [22:30 GMT], the arrival in Argentina is planned at 10:00 a.m. [13:00 GMT] on December 24," the representative said.

The company explained that the cargo flight delay is a regular situation, as it is necessary to take into account logistics and customs formalities. As this flight from Argentina is special, it was decided to postpone it for proper checks.

Last week, media reported that the Argentinian aviation authorities had modified an Airbus A330 to equip the plane with a refrigeration system to be able to transfer the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. Argentina intends to receive 600,000 doses.

