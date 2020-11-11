UrduPoint.com
Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Trials In Venezuela Going Very Well - Venezuelan President

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The third phase of clinical trials of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 is going well in Venezuela, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said.

"The trials of Sputnik V vaccine in Venezuela are carrying out very well. We are going to wait for the end of all trials to give definitive results, but they are going very well," Maduro said at a conference streamed on Twitter on Tuesday.

The trials of the Russian vaccine in Venezuela began in the middle of October, with 2,000 volunteers participating in the program.

According to a press release published on Wednesday, Sputnik V showed 92 percent efficacy based on the first interim analysis obtained 21 days after volunteers received the first vaccination.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Venezuela has registered more than 95,000 positive COVID-19 cases, including over 90,000 patients who have recovered and 834 people who have died.

More Stories From World

