Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Trials on Volunteers Aged 60+ to Finish in Mid-2021- Gamaleya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The trials of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V on volunteers aged over 60 are set to be completed in mid-2021, and after that the vaccine will be tested on children, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, said on Tuesday.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register the vaccine against COVID-19, created by the Gamaleya Institute. Post-registration clinical trials were launched in Moscow on September 7.

A total of 40,000 volunteers are due to take part in the tests. As many as 10,000 of them will receive placebo.

"We are already working on the draft documents jointly with the Health Ministry, as I hope that we will manage to successfully complete the trials on volunteers aged over 60 in the middle of the next year. After that, we will submit the package of documents to start testing the vaccine on children," Gintsburg said at an online conference, dubbed Pandemic 2020.