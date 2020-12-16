Russian SSJ Plane Flight Simulators Reflect Real Conditions Exactly - Manufacturer

All flight simulators that are used to train pilots for Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) are certified individually and have the highest level of flight conditions' simulation, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), which developed the plane, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) All flight simulators that are used to train pilots for Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) are certified individually and have the highest level of flight conditions' simulation, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), which developed the plane, said Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Vedomosti newspaper reported that Aeroflot flag carrier accused a flight simulator of an accident with an SSJ100 that happened in a Moscow airport in May last year. Vedomosti cited a statement of an Aeroflot representative, which was made at a meeting with a transport watchdog. According to the newspaper, the airline believes that the simulators differ from real flight conditions.

Out of four simulator systems used to train pilots for the SSJ100m, three were developed by L3 Commercial Training Solution and are used in two Moscow's airports and Venice, the press service of the UAC said. The fourth simulator was built by Dinamika research center and is used in the Russian city of Ulianovsk.

"All of the simulators correspond to the highest level of flight simulation exactitude � Level D," the company said.

Each simulator is certified on its own, according to standards in Russia and Europe, the UAC said.