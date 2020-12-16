UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian SSJ Plane Flight Simulators Reflect Real Conditions Exactly - Manufacturer

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 02:41 PM

Russian SSJ Plane Flight Simulators Reflect Real Conditions Exactly - Manufacturer

All flight simulators that are used to train pilots for Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) are certified individually and have the highest level of flight conditions' simulation, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), which developed the plane, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) All flight simulators that are used to train pilots for Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) are certified individually and have the highest level of flight conditions' simulation, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), which developed the plane, said Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Vedomosti newspaper reported that Aeroflot flag carrier accused a flight simulator of an accident with an SSJ100 that happened in a Moscow airport in May last year. Vedomosti cited a statement of an Aeroflot representative, which was made at a meeting with a transport watchdog. According to the newspaper, the airline believes that the simulators differ from real flight conditions.

Out of four simulator systems used to train pilots for the SSJ100m, three were developed by L3 Commercial Training Solution and are used in two Moscow's airports and Venice, the press service of the UAC said. The fourth simulator was built by Dinamika research center and is used in the Russian city of Ulianovsk.

"All of the simulators correspond to the highest level of flight simulation exactitude � Level D," the company said.

Each simulator is certified on its own, according to standards in Russia and Europe, the UAC said.

Related Topics

Accident Moscow Russia Europe Company Venice May All From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE hosts international dialogue to affirm support ..

1 minute ago

Russian, Finnish Foreign Ministers Celebrate 100th ..

29 seconds ago

APS massacre anniversary reopens wounds of entire ..

31 seconds ago

Police arrest two suspects in bahawalpur

32 seconds ago

Parents urged to keep their children indoor during ..

34 seconds ago

Russia Registers 35 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.