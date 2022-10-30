UrduPoint.com

Russian Staff Still Remains At Coordination Centre In Istanbul - Turkish Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2022 | 08:40 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) Russian staff is still remaining at the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul after the "grain deal" suspension by Moscow, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack on vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

"Russia has informed the United Nations and the authorities of our country that the grain initiative has been temporarily suspended after the attacks in Sevastopol on October 29. The Russian staff sent to the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul is still there. The departure of ships from Ukraine will not be carried out during this period. Today and tomorrow, we are planning to continue the inspection of ships loaded with grain, which are waiting to enter Istanbul," the ministry said in a statement.

More Stories From World

