Russian State Arms Exporter Says 4-5 Countries Want to Purchase S-400 Missile Systems

Russia is in talks with four of five countries on supplying its S-400 missile systems and it also discusses export of Pantsir S-1 anti-aircraft artillery systems with 10 nations, Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation chief Dmitry Shugayev said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Russia is in talks with four of five countries on supplying its S-400 missile systems and it also discusses export of Pantsir S-1 anti-aircraft artillery systems with 10 nations, Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation chief Dmitry Shugayev said on Friday.

"We have quite many applications, we are considering all of them. Four of five countries are certainly interested in the S-400 systems, and we have around 10 [requests] for Pantsir," Shugayev said, as aired on Russia-24 broadcaster.

Russia's export arms orders portfolio remains unchanged at around $50-55 billion despite the coronavirus pandemic, the defense cooperation agency chief assured.