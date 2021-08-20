UrduPoint.com

Russian State Arms Exporter's Order Portfolio Exceeds $52Bln - General Director

20 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 04:20 PM

Russian State Arms Exporter's Order Portfolio Exceeds $52Bln - General Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The order portfolio of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport currently exceeds $52 billion and will be significantly increased following the Army defense industry forum, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said on Friday.

The forum will take place from August 22-28 at the Patriot Congress and Exposition Center near Moscow, as well as at the Kubinka airfield and the Alabino training ground. Over 800 members of 35 foreign delegations have confirmed their plans to attend the event at the invitation of Rosoboronexport.

A total of 150 countries are expected to participate in the forum.

"Rosoboronexport plans to hold more than 70 negotiations with our foreign partners at Army-2021. We expect that some of them will result in the signing of a total of over 10 contractual documents. As a result, we will significantly increase the company's order portfolio, which currently exceeds $52 billion, and we will 'load' Russian industrial enterprises with export orders," Mikheev said.

