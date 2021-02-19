UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian State Corporation Refutes Reports On Failure Of Pantsir-S Systems In Real Conflict

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 12:03 PM

Russian State Corporation Refutes Reports on Failure of Pantsir-S Systems in Real Conflict

The reports by some foreign news outlets alleging failure of Russia's Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and gun systems in real combat situations, do not correspond to the reality and are part of a deliberately planned disinformation campaign, the industrial director of Russia's high-tech state corporation Rostec, Bekkhan Ozdoev, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The reports by some foreign news outlets alleging failure of Russia's Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and gun systems in real combat situations, do not correspond to the reality and are part of a deliberately planned disinformation campaign, the industrial director of Russia's high-tech state corporation Rostec, Bekkhan Ozdoev, said on Friday.

Turkey's Haber 7 television network along with other media outlets claimed in news reports that the Pantsir-S systems had proved to be useless against Turkey's Bayraktat TB 2 drones during conflicts in Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Of course, we have seen all these publications and consider them as misinformation. It was a planned campaign aimed at the defamation of Russia's defense production in general and the Pantsir in particular," Ozdoev said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

According to Ozdoev, Rostec's experts have scrutinized the materials of the foreign news outlets and concluded that some of the photographs and videos were fake, while others captured attacks on the systems that had run out of ammunition and were out of operation.

Rostec's industrial director added that the Pantsir was an extremely efficient anti-aircraft missile and gun system, and the interest of foreign consumers in the weapon "was, is, and will remain considerable."

The Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and gun system is designed for sight shooting at planes, helicopters, cruise missiles and drones, and hitting aerial targets flying at altitudes up to 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) and at ranges up to 20 kilometers. The system is operated by the armed forces of 13 countries.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Libya Media TV All Weapon

Recent Stories

Oil import bill shrinks by 20.90% to $5.64bn in 7 ..

37 seconds ago

Tennis: Australian Open results

38 seconds ago

Emirates offers exclusive content for travel agent ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan and Indonesia to boost relations in Busin ..

17 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 19, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.