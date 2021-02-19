Russian State Corporation Refutes Reports on Failure of Pantsir-S Systems in Real Conflict

The reports by some foreign news outlets alleging failure of Russia's Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and gun systems in real combat situations, do not correspond to the reality and are part of a deliberately planned disinformation campaign, the industrial director of Russia's high-tech state corporation Rostec, Bekkhan Ozdoev, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The reports by some foreign news outlets alleging failure of Russia's Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and gun systems in real combat situations, do not correspond to the reality and are part of a deliberately planned disinformation campaign, the industrial director of Russia's high-tech state corporation Rostec, Bekkhan Ozdoev, said on Friday.

Turkey's Haber 7 television network along with other media outlets claimed in news reports that the Pantsir-S systems had proved to be useless against Turkey's Bayraktat TB 2 drones during conflicts in Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Of course, we have seen all these publications and consider them as misinformation. It was a planned campaign aimed at the defamation of Russia's defense production in general and the Pantsir in particular," Ozdoev said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

According to Ozdoev, Rostec's experts have scrutinized the materials of the foreign news outlets and concluded that some of the photographs and videos were fake, while others captured attacks on the systems that had run out of ammunition and were out of operation.

Rostec's industrial director added that the Pantsir was an extremely efficient anti-aircraft missile and gun system, and the interest of foreign consumers in the weapon "was, is, and will remain considerable."

The Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and gun system is designed for sight shooting at planes, helicopters, cruise missiles and drones, and hitting aerial targets flying at altitudes up to 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) and at ranges up to 20 kilometers. The system is operated by the armed forces of 13 countries.