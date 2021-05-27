UrduPoint.com
Russian State Defense Order Fulfilled By 99.8% In 2020 - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Russian State Defense Order Fulfilled by 99.8% in 2020 - Putin

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Russian state defense order last year was fulfilled by 99.8 percent, which is a good indicator, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The tasks of the state defense order were fulfilled by 99.

8 percent last year. This is a good indicator," Putin said at a meeting with the leadership of the Defense Ministry and defense industry enterprises.

He stressed that it was important to continue to deliver advanced weapons and equipment to the troops timely and on schedule.

