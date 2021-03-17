Russian State Duma Adopted Laws Against Insulting Veterans, Rehabilitating Nazism

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The Russian house of parliament, the State Duma, adopted a set of laws that increase the penalty for the rehabilitation of Nazism on the internet, the public spreading of fake information on veterans and the denigration of their dignity.

"Offending those who defended the homeland is unacceptable, as are attempts to revise the results of World War II, justify Nazism, call into question the role of our people in the Great Victory. Our duty is to defend the memory of our grandfathers and great-grandfathers thanks to whom we are alive today," Speaker Viacheslav Volodin said during the session.

Deputy Duma Chairperson Irina Yarovaya, who introduced the original law prohibiting the rehabilitation of Nazism in 2014, also authored the amendments passed today.

The amendments provide fines up to 5 million rubles (around $67,700) or five years in prison.