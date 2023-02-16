Russian State Duma Adopts Draft Appeal to UN on Nord Stream Explosions Investigation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Russian State Duma at a plenary session on Thursday adopted a draft appeal to the UN calling for an international investigation into the explosions at the Nord Stream pipelines.

Last week, Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report detailing how US Navy divers had allegedly planted explosives under the pipelines, which Norway activated three months later. On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia is preparing a special meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the need for an international investigation into the explosions at the Nord Stream pipelines.

"The members of the State Duma of Russia's Federal Assembly appeal to the United Nations Security Council with a proposal to initiate an investigation of this act of international terrorism, to give a legal assessment of this sabotage and to bring to justice the contractors and perpetrators of this crime that jeopardized the security of Eurasia," the document read.

According to the appeal, the administration of US President Joe Biden, who "gave an illegal order," bears full responsibility both "for causing multi-billion Dollar damage" to the owners of the most important energy infrastructure for the Eurasian continent ” Russia, Germany, France and the Netherlands, and "for the long-term detrimental impact of this attack on the economic development of the countries of the region as a whole, as well as for the catastrophic damage to the environment."