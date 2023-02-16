UrduPoint.com

Russian State Duma Adopts Draft Appeal To UN On Nord Stream Explosions Investigation

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 03:21 PM

Russian State Duma Adopts Draft Appeal to UN on Nord Stream Explosions Investigation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Russian State Duma at a plenary session on Thursday adopted a draft appeal to the UN calling for an international investigation into the explosions at the Nord Stream pipelines.

Last week, Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report detailing how US Navy divers had allegedly planted explosives under the pipelines, which Norway activated three months later. On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia is preparing a special meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the need for an international investigation into the explosions at the Nord Stream pipelines.

"The members of the State Duma of Russia's Federal Assembly appeal to the United Nations Security Council with a proposal to initiate an investigation of this act of international terrorism, to give a legal assessment of this sabotage and to bring to justice the contractors and perpetrators of this crime that jeopardized the security of Eurasia," the document read.

According to the appeal, the administration of US President Joe Biden, who "gave an illegal order," bears full responsibility both "for causing multi-billion Dollar damage" to the owners of the most important energy infrastructure for the Eurasian continent ” Russia, Germany, France and the Netherlands, and "for the long-term detrimental impact of this attack on the economic development of the countries of the region as a whole, as well as for the catastrophic damage to the environment."

Related Topics

Assembly Attack United Nations Dollar Russia France Norway Germany Seymour Nord Netherlands

Recent Stories

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on ..

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on pension, social security syst ..

38 minutes ago
 UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Sy ..

UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Syria boosts humanitarian effort ..

2 hours ago
 https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/rea ..

Https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/realme-confirms-to-launch-its-spe ..

3 hours ago
 realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realm ..

Realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realme GT3 during MWC on February 2 ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers condolences over victims of cy ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.