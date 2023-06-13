Russian State Duma Adopts Draft on Blocking Fundraising Platforms for Ukrainian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The lower house of the Russian parliament adopted at the plenary session on Tuesday a legislation on blocking platforms aimed at raising funds for the Ukrainian military in the first reading.

The bill, developed by members of the State Duma commission to investigate foreign interference, was submitted to the lower house on September 20.

The document suggests supplementing Article 15-3 of the Federal law "On Information, Information Technologies and the Protection of Information" with a rule on restricting access to information resources containing proposals for financing the enemy.