Russian State Duma Adopts in 1st Reading Bill on Fines for LGBT, Pedophilia Propaganda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The Russian State Duma at a plenary session on Thursday adopted in the first reading a bill proposing to establish a fine of up to 5 million rubles ($81,400) for promoting LGBT agenda among all citizens and up to 10 million rubles for promoting pedophilia.

Article 6.21 of the Code of Administrative Offenses is amended to extend responsibility for LGBT propaganda not only among minors, but also among adults. The fine for such acts, taking into account the spread of propaganda through the media or the internet, will be up to 400,000 rubles for citizens and up to 5 million rubles for legal entities.

Foreigners can be fined up to 400,000 rubles, arrested for up to 15 days or deported.

In addition, two new articles of the Code of Administrative Offenses are proposed. The first establishes responsibility for promoting pedophilia in the form of an administrative fine of up to 800,000 rubles for citizens and up to 10 million rubles for legal entities. A foreign citizen under this article can be fined up to 800,000 rubles with administrative expulsion from Russia.

The Duma also passed a bill amending the laws on advertising, on the media and on information to ban the spread of LGBT propaganda.