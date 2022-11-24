Russian State Duma Adopts Law Banning Propaganda of LGBT, Pedophilia in Ads, Books, Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) The Russian State Duma at a plenary session on Thursday adopted a law banning propaganda of LGBT, pedophilia and gender reassignment in advertising, media, books, movies and audiovisual services.

According to the law, "advertising will not contain information that promotes or demonstrates non-traditional sexual relations and (or) preferences, pedophilia, gender reassignment."

Similar amendments, which propose to ban the dissemination of information with LGBT propaganda, are being made to the law on information and the law on the media.

The same information is proposed to be included in the list of information banned for children.

Those breaching the law will face fines of up to 10 million rubles ($165,300), foreigners will also be deported from Russia.