(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The Russian parliament's lower house adopted a bill submitted by Russian President Vladimir Putin to suspend Russia's participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).

"The draft Federal law provides that the Russian Federation suspends the Treaty between the Russian Federation and the United States of America on measures to further reduce and limit strategic offensive arms, signed in Prague on April 8, 2010," the explanatory note to the bill reads.

The bill is yet to be approved by the upper house, the Federation Council, and signed by the president.

The law will enter into effect after its official publication. The decision on the resumption of Russia's participation in the treaty may be made by the president.