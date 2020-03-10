UrduPoint.com
Russian State Duma Approves In Second Reading Bill On Constitutional Amendment

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 07:41 PM

The lower chamber of the Russian Parliament on Tuesday approved in the second reading the presidential bill on amending the constitution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The lower chamber of the Russian Parliament on Tuesday approved in the second reading the presidential bill on amending the constitution.

The State Duma passed the bill in a 382-0 vote with 44 abstentions.

The bill was introduced on January 20.

