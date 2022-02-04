UrduPoint.com

Russian State Duma Bans Access for Deutsche Welle Journalists - Press Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin has ordered to ban the access for journalists of Germany's Deutsche Welle broadcaster, the body's press service said.

On Thursday, Moscow said that it was closing the Deutsche Welle's bureau in the country and annulling the accreditation of its employees, among other measures, in response to the RT DE ban in Germany.

"At the instruction of the State Duma chair Vyacheslav Volodin, in response to the broadcasting ban on RT DE in Germany it was decided to ban the access to the State Duma for journalists of Germany's Deutsche Welle broadcaster," the press service said on late Thursday, adding that the Deutsche Welle journalists would not get accreditation.

On Tuesday, German media regulator MABB officially banned RT DE from broadcasting in Germany, saying that the broadcaster did not have the necessary permission. RT DE said it will appeal the decision in court. Moscow has described the ban as an infringement on freedom of speech.

