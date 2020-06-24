Russian State Duma Commission Probes Reports About Attempts to Influence Constitution Vote

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The Russian State Duma's commission for investigation of interference in Russia's internal affairs is studying and monitoring reports in media and social networks about attempts to influence the vote on constitutional amendments, the commission's head Vasily Piskarev told reporters.

Earlier, a publication appeared on social networks about a foreign-funded campaign aimed to discredit the upcoming vote on amendments. According to publication, the campaign's organizers plan to publish 20 videos about the "failures of Vladimir Putin over the 20 years of his reign" by June 25.

"At present, we are monitoring and studying incoming information about the publication of fake reports in media and social networks," Piskarev said.

He stressed that the commission had established contact with representatives of public organizations and the Russian Civic Chamber's commission for the development of the information community, media and mass communications in order to quickly respond to attempts to influence the will of citizens.

Piskarev said that he had sent inquiries on identified cases of dissemination of misinformation about the upcoming vote to the Prosecutor General's Office.

"I have already sent first generalized information on the detected cases of systemic dissemination of misinformation to the Prosecutor General's Office for legal assessment and decision-making in accordance with the Russian legislation," the parliamentarian said.

He noted that among the foreign mass media who published such propaganda are the Voice of America and the Deutsche Welle broadcasters, the Current Time tv channel, as well as Radio Liberty and its regional projects.