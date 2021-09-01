Russian State Duma Council May Decide How to Allocate Quota for OSCE Observers - Lawmaker

The Russian State Duma Council may decide how to allocate the observer quota that was previously set for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Oleg Nilov, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma committee on control and regulations, told Sputnik

Earlier in August, the OSCE announced that it will not send its observers after Russia requested to reduce their number due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I suppose that this [quota] can be allocated through international contacts.

The State Duma has friendship groups with the parliaments of different countries. I think there will be no [session of] the committee [on control and regulations]. In case of a discussion on this, it will be at the State Duma Council, there will be options suggested," Nilov said.

Other countries' representatives from parliamentary friendship groups can receive these observer quotas, the lawmaker added.

Russian legislative elections will take place from September 17-19.