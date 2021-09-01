UrduPoint.com

Russian State Duma Council May Decide How To Allocate Quota For OSCE Observers - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 12:28 AM

Russian State Duma Council May Decide How to Allocate Quota for OSCE Observers - Lawmaker

The Russian State Duma Council may decide how to allocate the observer quota that was previously set for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Oleg Nilov, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma committee on control and regulations, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The Russian State Duma Council may decide how to allocate the observer quota that was previously set for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Oleg Nilov, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma committee on control and regulations, told Sputnik.

Earlier in August, the OSCE announced that it will not send its observers after Russia requested to reduce their number due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I suppose that this [quota] can be allocated through international contacts.

The State Duma has friendship groups with the parliaments of different countries. I think there will be no [session of] the committee [on control and regulations]. In case of a discussion on this, it will be at the State Duma Council, there will be options suggested," Nilov said.

Other countries' representatives from parliamentary friendship groups can receive these observer quotas, the lawmaker added.

Russian legislative elections will take place from September 17-19.

Related Topics

Russia Europe May August September From

Recent Stories

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, sen ..

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, senior officials underlines UAE&# ..

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee preparat ..

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee preparations in full swing to receive ..

2 hours ago
 NMU VC launches plantation drive

NMU VC launches plantation drive

3 minutes ago
 Canada Economy Contracts by 0.3% in Second Quarter ..

Canada Economy Contracts by 0.3% in Second Quarter of 2021 - Statistics Agency

3 minutes ago
 Polish Tycoons Plan to Build Nuclear Power Plant i ..

Polish Tycoons Plan to Build Nuclear Power Plant in Country - Reports

3 minutes ago
 COVID-19 infections down by 62% in August compared ..

COVID-19 infections down by 62% in August compared to January: UAE Government me ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.