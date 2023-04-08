Close
Russian State Duma Introduces Amendments On Life Sentence For High Treason - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2023 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) The lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, has introduced amendments on life sentence for high treason, Vasily Piskarev, the head of the parliamentary commission for foreign interference investigation, said on Friday.

"We propose to punish high treason by life imprisonment," Piskarev wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that amendments are already prepared for the draft law and adopted in the first reading, "so they will be considered promptly."

The new amendments to the Russian Criminal Code also say that international terrorism may be punished by life imprisonment.

