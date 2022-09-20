Russian State Duma May Adopt Amendments on Punishment for Desertion on Tuesday - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The Russian State Duma, the lower house of the parliament, may adopt amendments on criminal liability for non-appearance for military service on conscription and desertion on Tuesday, and the Federation Council, the upper house, may do the same on September 21, a source told Sputnik.

"It is planned that the State Duma will adopt the relevant bill today in the second and third readings, the Federation Council will approve it tomorrow," a source said.