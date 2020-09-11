UrduPoint.com
Russian State Duma Panel To Discuss Reports With Accusations Against Russia Over Navalny

Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:41 PM

The Russian State Duma's commission for investigation of interference in domestic affairs will discuss media publications with accusations against Russia regarding the situation with Alexey Navalny, after having identified hundreds of such reports, the commission's head Vasily Piskarev, who also chairs the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, said

On Friday, Piskarev met with representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry and discussed the situation with Navalny.

"From August 20 to September 10, we counted about 170 materials on this topic from Deutsche Welle, more than 150 publications were published by Radio Liberty, over 120 by Voice of America, more than 90 by Meduza. In many publications of these media, an accusatory bias toward Russia prevails," Piskarev told reporters.

He noted that "the data collected by the Russian side about the circumstances of what happened to Navalny will be discussed at the next meeting of the State Duma commission on foreign interference in Russia's internal affairs, which will take place after the opening of the State Duma's fall session."

The parliamentarian stressed the lawmakers see that the rationale for the introduction of new sanctions against Russia and the suspension of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline are being prepared in connection with the situation around Navalny.

"We can only regret that by participating in this campaign, European politicians so clearly demonstrate their lack of independence and act to the detriment of their states," the lawmaker added.

