Russian State Duma Speaker Arrives in Nicaragua With Official Visit

MANAGUA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has arrived in Nicaragua with an official visit, during which he addressed the country's National Assembly.

In his address, Volodin thanked Nicaraguan leadership for supporting Russia's decision to recognize the breakaway republics in Donbas.

"We are grateful to the President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, who was one of the first to support Russia's decision to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics to ensure the safety of the people," Volodin said.

He also noted that "the citizens of our country are grateful to Nicaragua for supporting the decision of the residents of Crimea to return to Russia, for recognizing the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

"

Volodin further urged to strengthen cooperation between Nicaragua and Russia.

The speaker arrived in the capital of the country, Managua, after completing his visit to Cuba.

In the early hours of Thursday, Russia launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from the ongoing attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.