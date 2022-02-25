UrduPoint.com

Russian State Duma Speaker Arrives In Nicaragua With Official Visit

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Russian State Duma Speaker Arrives in Nicaragua With Official Visit

MANAGUA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has arrived in Nicaragua with an official visit, during which he addressed the country's National Assembly.

In his address, Volodin thanked Nicaraguan leadership for supporting Russia's decision to recognize the breakaway republics in Donbas.

"We are grateful to the President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, who was one of the first to support Russia's decision to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics to ensure the safety of the people," Volodin said.

He also noted that "the citizens of our country are grateful to Nicaragua for supporting the decision of the residents of Crimea to return to Russia, for recognizing the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

"

Volodin further urged to strengthen cooperation between Nicaragua and Russia.

The speaker arrived in the capital of the country, Managua, after completing his visit to Cuba.

In the early hours of Thursday, Russia launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from the ongoing attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

Related Topics

National Assembly Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Managua Luhansk Donetsk Independence Cuba From

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

5 hours ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

6 hours ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

7 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

8 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

8 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>