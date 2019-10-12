UrduPoint.com
Russian State Duma Speaker Conveys To Turkish President Welcoming Words From Putin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 56 seconds ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 12:50 AM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has met on Friday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of the third International Conference of Speakers of Parliament on counter-terrorism and strengthening regional cooperation and conveyed to him welcoming words from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Duma's press service said in a statement.

The conference, which will be attended by the speakers of the parliaments of Russia, Afghanistan, China, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey, is set to kick off on Saturday in Istanbul.

"During the official reception, the Turkish president talked with all participants of the third Conference of Speakers of the Parliaments on counter-terrorism and strengthening regional cooperation.

The meeting between Vyacheslav Volodin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan took place within the framework of the event. The Russian State Duma speaker conveyed to the Turkish president warm words of welcome from President Vladimir Putin," the statement said.

According to the statement, Volodin and Erdogan discussed the main points of the agenda of the upcoming conference ” a consolidated approach to fight against terrorism and harmonization of legislation on this matter.

