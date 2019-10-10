Russian State Duma Speaker Demands Pelosi Assess US Actions in Lawmaker Yumasheva Incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin sent a request to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, urging her to assess the actions of US security services during the incident involving Russian lawmaker Inga Yumasheva at New York airport , and to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said Yumasheva had been taken to a separate room upon arrival in the US. Documents were taken from her, and a person who said he was an FBI officer asked her "vague and unacceptable questions" for an hour, after which he offered to continue talking in a cafe informally.

The Russian Embassy in the US sent a note of protest to the State Department demanding to clarify the reasons for the incident.

"I hope that a check of the provocative incident at New York airport will be conducted, which will give an objective assessment to the actions of the US security services. I would ask you, dear Madam Speaker, to take all measures you can to prevent such unfriendly actions in the future," the text of Volodin's address says.