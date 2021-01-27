Russian State Duma Speaker Volodin Says 171 Lower House Lawmakers Gone Through COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that 171 lawmakers, or 38 percent of all 450 lower house deputies, had gone through the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"A total of 171 lawmakers have gone through [the disease]," Volodin said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio.

He said 46 lawmakers and he himself had been vaccinated, and added that another 57 deputies were in the process of vaccination against COVID-19.

Volodin said he had never been infected with coronavirus prior to vaccination.