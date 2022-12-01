Russian State Duma Speaker Volodin to Pay Official Visit to Abkhazia on December 1

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin will pay an official visit to Abkhazia on December 1.

A meeting of the chairmen of the Russian lower house and Abkhazia's People's Assembly will be held in Sukhum.

"On December 1, a delegation of the State Duma led by State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin will visit the Republic of Abkhazia," the Rusian lower house said in a statement.

Volodin will address Abkhazian lawmakers and meet with Speaker of the People's Assembly Lasha Ashuba.

Volodin and Ashuba met in Moscow on October 4. Then the Duma speaker expressed the need for the soonest possible signing of an agreement between the Duma and the People's Assembly.