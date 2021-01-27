UrduPoint.com
Russian State Duma To Consider Bill On New START Extension On Wednesday - Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The Russian parliament's lower house will consider the draft agreement on the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) at a plenary session on Wednesday, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the State Duma International Affairs Committee, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted to the State Duma the bill to extend the treaty, which expires on February 5.

"The International Affairs Committee will meet tomorrow.

Taking into account that the next week will be regional for the lawmakers, we will offer the lower house to consider the draft law at a plenary session tomorrow, January 27," Slutsky told reporters.

The head of the upper house's international affairs committee, Konstantin Kosachev, said that he expected the Federation Council to ratify the agreement on Wednesday.

"I hope that we will be in time, because no further plenary sessions are planned until February 5," Kosachev told Sputnik.

