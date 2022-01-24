Russian State Duma to Discuss Appeal to Putin on DPR, LPR Recognition in February

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The council of the Russian parliament's lower house decided to consider the appeal of the Communist Party faction to Russian President Vladimir Putin on recognizing the independence of the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in February, the faction's first deputy head, Nikolai Kolomeytsev, told Sputnik on Monday.

"The Council of the Duma decided to consider the resolution in February," Kolomeytsev said.

On Wednesday, Communist Party lawmakers published a draft appeal of the State Duma to the Russian president asking to consider recognizing the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR as independent states, as well as to conduct negotiations with the leadership of the republics as soon as possible in order to create a legal basis for interstate relations and to regulate all aspects of cooperation and mutual assistance.