Russian State Duma To Receive New Law On Federal Territories In 2-3 Weeks - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 07:52 PM

A new Russian law on federal territories, which has been drafted following this summer's referendum on constitutional amendments that was approved by the Russian people, will be submitted to the State Duma within the next two to three weeks, Andrey Klishas, the chairman of the constitutional legislation committee in the Russian parliament's upper house, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) A new Russian law on Federal territories, which has been drafted following this summer's referendum on constitutional amendments that was approved by the Russian people, will be submitted to the State Duma within the next two to three weeks, Andrey Klishas, the chairman of the constitutional legislation committee in the Russian parliament's upper house, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The law on federal territories will be submitted to the Duma within two to three weeks. There is currently intensive work ongoing on this project," Klishas remarked.

At this stage, work is underway to determine the procedure for the function of public authorities within federal territories, and establish who will be responsible for ensuring the quality of life of people within such territories, Klishas added.

The planned amendments to the constitution, which were overwhelmingly supported by the Russian people in the vote that was held from June 25 to July 1, set out that federal territories can be established in accordance with federal law within the territory of the Russian Federation.

