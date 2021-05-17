The Russian State Duma will begin its meeting on May 19 with the denunciation of the Open Skies Treaty, First Deputy Speaker Alexander Zhukov told reporters on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The Russian State Duma will begin its meeting on May 19 with the denunciation of the Open Skies Treaty, First Deputy Speaker Alexander Zhukov told reporters on Monday.

"On Wednesday, we will begin the meeting with the denunciation of the Open Skies Treaty," Zhukov said.