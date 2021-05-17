Russian State Duma's May 19 Meeting To Begin With Open Skies Treaty Denunciation
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 08:52 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The Russian State Duma will begin its meeting on May 19 with the denunciation of the Open Skies Treaty, First Deputy Speaker Alexander Zhukov told reporters on Monday.
"On Wednesday, we will begin the meeting with the denunciation of the Open Skies Treaty," Zhukov said.