Russian State Firms Should Not Be Forced to Pay 50% Dividends - Energy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The Russian Energy Ministry is against an obligation for state companies to pay dividends to the amount of 50 percent on profits, the size of contribution should be discussed individually with each energy firm, Deputy Energy Minister Yury Manevich said Thursday.

The Russian Finance Ministry has been working to ensure that state companies pay dividends of no less than 50 percent on profits, an increase from 25 percent. The larger dividends have been approved via a decision of the cabinet chair, although Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev suggested in July that it should be approved via a cabinet decree.

"The Energy Ministry's position is, we are firmly against it. We believe that the development of the industry should be discussed separately," Manevich told reporters, when asked about the ministry's position on the plan to make energy companies, where the state is a stakeholder, pay 50 percent dividends on profits.

The deputy minister cited the example of Rosseti with its social spending commitments and RusHydro with its difficulties in the Far East.

"All of these things should be considered separately, we believe that 50 percent is a lot," the minister said.

Manevich added that the ministry set a plan for every company it was working with to ensure some positive developments compared to a previous year.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in April that only company under sanctions could be exempt from paying the 50 percent.