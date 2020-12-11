Russian State Genetic Research Centers to Focus on COVID-19 Treatment, Vaccines- Officials

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Russia's state centers for genetic research were asked to use gene technology to create new coronavirus diagnostics, treatments and vaccines, the deputy prime minister's office said Friday.

"At the president's order, the presidium of the Council [for Genetic Technology] approved changes to agendas of genetic centers," the office of Tatyana Golikova, a former Russian health minister, said in a press release.

The center specializing in genome editing has been asked to produce cellular and animal models for testing potential vaccines and medicines against COVID-19 as well as methods to detect the virus.

"The center has already developed, certified and started producing a testing system called Coronapass that detects antibodies in recovered COVID-19 patients, and has created a new line of transgenic mice for testing vaccines and treatments," the release read.

Centers will study whole-genome sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 strains circulating in Russia. The Kurchatov genome center was tasked with making a rapid coronavirus test within a year based on an enzyme they created.