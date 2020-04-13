UrduPoint.com
Russian State Prosecutors Say Looking Into Numerous Infections In Regional Hospital In Ufa

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 09:01 PM

The Office of the Russian Prosecutor General is looking into a significant increase in infections in a regional hospital in the city of Ufa, the agency said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The Office of the Russian Prosecutor General is looking into a significant increase in infections in a regional hospital in the city of Ufa, the agency said Monday.

The hospital has been on quarantine since last Monday. According to the regional health care authorities, about 700 patients and 700 personnel are quarantined in the hospital.

Regional officials report different number of infections. According to the chief doctor at the clinic, Elza Syrtlanova, 52 people in the hospital have tested positive. The head of the regional Health Ministry, Maksim Zabelin said 40 people tested positive 28 patients and 12 doctors.

The prosecutors will investigate whether the medical institution and regional regulators adhered to all the rules on health protection.

