Russian State Tests Of Il-122B Light Military Aircraft Being Completed - Putin
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 06:10 PM
SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that state tests of the Il-112B light military aircraft are being completed, and two planes will be delivered to the armed forces this year.
"State tests of the Il-112V light transport aircraft are nearing completion.
Delivery of two such aircraft is planned for the current year," Putin said at a defense industry meeting.
Putin added that the technical serviceability of the An-124 super-heavy transport aircraft is being maintained with the use of domestic components.
The president also said that the country's military should be compact "but effective."