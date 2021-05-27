UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian State Tests Of Il-122B Light Military Aircraft Being Completed - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 06:10 PM

Russian State Tests of Il-122B Light Military Aircraft Being Completed - Putin

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that state tests of the Il-112B light military aircraft are being completed, and two planes will be delivered to the armed forces this year.

"State tests of the Il-112V light transport aircraft are nearing completion.

Delivery of two such aircraft is planned for the current year," Putin said at a defense industry meeting.

Putin added that the technical serviceability of the An-124 super-heavy transport aircraft is being maintained with the use of domestic components.

The president also said that the country's military should be compact "but effective."

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Industry

Recent Stories

NICs Applications for Startups open Nationwide

3 minutes ago

Infinix NOTE 10 Pro most favored smartphone is now ..

13 minutes ago

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations pros ..

41 minutes ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

49 minutes ago

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

60 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Urban Plann ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.