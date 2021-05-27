Russian State Tests of Il-122B Light Military Aircraft Being Completed - Putin

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that state tests of the Il-112B light military aircraft are being completed, and two planes will be delivered to the armed forces this year.

"State tests of the Il-112V light transport aircraft are nearing completion.

Delivery of two such aircraft is planned for the current year," Putin said at a defense industry meeting.

Putin added that the technical serviceability of the An-124 super-heavy transport aircraft is being maintained with the use of domestic components.

The president also said that the country's military should be compact "but effective."