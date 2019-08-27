UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian State Transport Leasing Company Working On Ensuring MC-21 Jets Future Exports -CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 03:50 AM

Russian State Transport Leasing Company Working on Ensuring MC-21 Jets Future Exports -CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The Russian State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) is working on ensuring future exports of MC-21 airliners by developing the international leasing platform GTLK Global Business, the company's CEO, Sergei Khramagin, told reporters.

"Our goal is to bring this aircraft to the export markets via the GTLK Global business platform. We are actively developing our offices. Dublin, Dubai, Hong Kong - these teams have already been formed for that ... I think that our experience will be very useful for bringing the MC-21 airlines to the external markets," Khramagin said at a press conference on Monday.

The STLC CEO added that Russia was going to try to export MC-21 to many countries but has not specified the list of these nations.

The MC-21 is a twin-engine mid-range airliner. The MC-21-200 model has a maximum capacity of 165 passengers while the MC-21-300 model has a 211-passenger capacity. The MC-21's maiden flight took place on May 28, 2017, at the airfield of the Irkutsk Aviation Plant and was followed by a series of test flights.

The certification of the aircraft is expected to be completed in 2020, with serial production expected to start in 2021. Irkutsk Aviation Plant, which is part of Irkut Corporation, will be capable of producing more than 100 MC-21 aircraft annually.

Related Topics

Exports Business Russia Dubai Company Hong Kong Dublin Irkutsk Turkish Lira May 2017 2020 Market

Recent Stories

Stocks skittish as markets track Trump tweets

4 hours ago

Third seed Pliskova battles into US Open second ro ..

4 hours ago

US star Lloyd believes women could thrive in NFL

4 hours ago

Pakistan Medical Association Multan demands implem ..

4 hours ago

French Open champion Barty fights back for US Open ..

4 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan presents case of Kashmir ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.