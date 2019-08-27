Russian State Transport Leasing Company Working on Ensuring MC-21 Jets Future Exports -CEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The Russian State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) is working on ensuring future exports of MC-21 airliners by developing the international leasing platform GTLK Global Business, the company's CEO, Sergei Khramagin, told reporters.

"Our goal is to bring this aircraft to the export markets via the GTLK Global business platform. We are actively developing our offices. Dublin, Dubai, Hong Kong - these teams have already been formed for that ... I think that our experience will be very useful for bringing the MC-21 airlines to the external markets," Khramagin said at a press conference on Monday.

The STLC CEO added that Russia was going to try to export MC-21 to many countries but has not specified the list of these nations.

The MC-21 is a twin-engine mid-range airliner. The MC-21-200 model has a maximum capacity of 165 passengers while the MC-21-300 model has a 211-passenger capacity. The MC-21's maiden flight took place on May 28, 2017, at the airfield of the Irkutsk Aviation Plant and was followed by a series of test flights.

The certification of the aircraft is expected to be completed in 2020, with serial production expected to start in 2021. Irkutsk Aviation Plant, which is part of Irkut Corporation, will be capable of producing more than 100 MC-21 aircraft annually.