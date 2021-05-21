UrduPoint.com
Russian Steelmaker To Open Plant In India In May 2022 - Trade Official

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 09:59 PM

Russian steel company NLMK Group is planning to open an electrical steel plant in India in May 2022, Alexander Rybas, the Russian trade representative in the South Asian country, told Sputnik on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Russian steel company NLMK Group is planning to open an electrical steel plant in India in May 2022, Alexander Rybas, the Russian trade representative in the South Asian country, told Sputnik on Friday.

"The project's implementation is taking place per the NLMK-approved work schedule. Russian specialists are monitoring [the work]. The plant's launch is scheduled for May 2022," Rybas said, adding that the company's current share in the Indian electrical steel market is about 25% and will double once the plant is online.

The official also mentioned that the Kudankulam nuclear power plant (NPP), which is under joint construction in India in cooperation with Russia, had a core catcher installed in the plant's fourth power unit back in April.

Meanwhile, third and fourth power units are still under construction, and the preparations for building fifth and sixth units are underway.

"Currently, Atomstroyexport [a subsidiary of Russia's state-owned nuclear company, Rosatom] is delivering main thermal-mechanical equipment for the machine rooms of Kudankulam NPP's third and fourth power units," Rybas added.

Electrical steel is an alloy of iron and silicon used in manufacturing of electrical equipment due to its unique magnetic properties such as high permeability and low core loss.

Russia and India have a long history of technological cooperation going back to the Soviet period. However, rapidly changing technology gives both countries brand new avenues for cooperation.

