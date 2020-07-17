UrduPoint.com
Russian Stock Indices Close Mixed On Friday, End Week In Red

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The Russian stock market closed mixed on Friday amid weakening ruble and ended the week in red, according to the Moscow Exchange trading data.

MOEX index was up 0.54 percent to 2,774.79 points, but the dollar-denominated RTS index fell 0.31 percent to 1,216.

17 points. Over the past week, MOEX index lost 0.9 percent.

As of 15.59 GMT, the US Dollar exchange rate with tomorrow's settlement was up 36 kopecks to 71.89 rubles, the euro exchange rate rose by 70 kopecks to 82.19 rubles.

September futures for Brent crude were down 0.35 percent to $43.22 per barrel.

