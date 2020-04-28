UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Stock Market Closes Up 1.6-2.4% Amid Continued Appetite For Risk

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 11:46 PM

Russian Stock Market Closes Up 1.6-2.4% Amid Continued Appetite for Risk

The Russian stock market closed up for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, despite mixed oil trading, as the growth of Western European stock markets and continued appetite for risk supported Russian stocks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The Russian stock market closed up for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, despite mixed oil trading, as the growth of Western European stock markets and continued appetite for risk supported Russian stocks.

MOEX index closed up 1.61 percent at 2,612.24 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index rose by 2.39 percent to 1,109.6 points.

As of 16.

30 GMT, Brent crude futures were trading down 1.08 percent at $22.82 per barrel, peaking at $23.79 earlier in the day.

Major European stock indexes rise by 1.3-1.9 percent.

The Moscow Exchange also changed the date of the expiration of the Light Sweet Crude Oil futures to April 30 from May 19, and the option for this contract to April 29 from May 14. The underlying asset for these is the futures contract for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia Oil Russian Trading System Stock Exchange April May Stocks Market From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation announces world&#039;s ..

18 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi healthcare system&#039;s value-added hit ..

33 minutes ago

Global fight against coronavirus entering new phas ..

2 hours ago

US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Says No COVID-19 Bai ..

1 minute ago

Spain Prime Minister says gradual virus rollback t ..

1 minute ago

Shibli Faraz says he will play role of bridge betw ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.