Russian Stock Market Closes Up 1.6-2.4% Amid Continued Appetite for Risk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The Russian stock market closed up for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, despite mixed oil trading, as the growth of Western European stock markets and continued appetite for risk supported Russian stocks.

MOEX index closed up 1.61 percent at 2,612.24 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index rose by 2.39 percent to 1,109.6 points.

As of 16.

30 GMT, Brent crude futures were trading down 1.08 percent at $22.82 per barrel, peaking at $23.79 earlier in the day.

Major European stock indexes rise by 1.3-1.9 percent.

The Moscow Exchange also changed the date of the expiration of the Light Sweet Crude Oil futures to April 30 from May 19, and the option for this contract to April 29 from May 14. The underlying asset for these is the futures contract for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude.