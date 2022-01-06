UrduPoint.com

Russian Stock Market Falling, Moscow Exchange Index Dropped Below 3,700 Points

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2022 | 09:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The Russian stock market is falling amid the situation in Kazakhstan, the ruble index of the Moscow Exchange fell at the start of trading below the psychological level of 3,700 points for the first time since December 24, 2021, according to trading data.

The Moscow Exchange ruble index with an additional code (iMOEX2) by 7:04 a.m. Moscow time (4:04 a.m. GMT) dropped by 2.38 percent to 3,724.11 points; in the first minutes the index dropped to 3,684.78 points.

