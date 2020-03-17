Russian Stores Have No Problems With Supplies Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Prime Minister

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday that there were no problems with supplies of goods and food to stores amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and that the authorities were closely monitoring the situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday that there were no problems with supplies of goods and food to stores amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and that the authorities were closely monitoring the situation.

"People are buying a lot of products now. In fact, there are no problems. We have very stable supplies.

We monitor the situation with retail chains. The most important thing is that we monitor the average cost of consumer basket for each region up to the store level. It is online information, not some kind of statistical calculations," Mishustin said during the visit to the coronavirus information center.

According to Mishustin, the monitoring system allows to ensure timely deliveries of all necessary products to stores. However, no problems have been observed so far, he added.