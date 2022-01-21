UrduPoint.com

Russian Strategic Bombers Carried Out Flights Over Barents Sea, Arctic Ocean - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2022 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Two Tu-160 (NATO reporting name: Blackjack) Russian strategic bombers have carried out planned flights over the Barents Sea, the White Sea and the Arctic Ocean, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Two Tu-160 strategic bombers have carried out a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Arctic Ocean, the Barents Sea and the White Sea. The mission lasted for about 13 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia's long-range aircraft conducts flights regularly, in compliance with international rules of airspace usage, and without breaching the borders of other countries, the ministry added.

