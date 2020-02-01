Russian Strategic Bombers Carried Out Flights Over Norwegian Sea, Arctic Ocean - Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Two Tu-160 (NATO reporting name: Blackjack) Russian strategic bombers carried out planned flights over the Sea of Barents, the Norwegian Sea and the Arctic Ocean, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Two Tu-160 strategic bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Sea of Barents, the Norwegian Sea and the Arctic Ocean. The mission lasted for more than 16 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia's long-range aircraft conducts flights regularly, in compliance with international rules of airspace usage, and without breaching the borders of other countries, the ministry stressed.