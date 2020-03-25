Russian Strategic Missile Forces' Share of Modern Weapons to Reach 87% by Year End- Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

The Russian Strategic Missile Forces' share of modern weapons will increase by 5 percent to 87 percent by the end of the year, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday

The minister said back in December that the share of modern weapons in the Strategic Missile Forces' amounted to 82 percent.

"The troops' equipment with modern weapons and equipment has been brought to 68.2 percent. It will reach the target 70 percent by the end of the year. The Strategic Missile Forces' share of modern weapons will exceed 87 percent," Shoigu told the upper house of the Russian parliament.

He added that the Russian armed forces' weapons and equipment serviceability was maintained at 94 percent.